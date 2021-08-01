James Garner in high demand from multiple Championship clubs

Sheffield United are keen to take Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to reports.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship, starting at Watford before a change in manager left him surplus to requirements.

He then moved to Nottingham Forest where he quickly became a first team regular and fan favourite, playing 20 games and scoring four goals.

According to The Sun, Forest ‘would like him back, but the Blades have joined the race and are very keen on landing a loan deal.

‘Garner, 20, would play a big part in boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans and could cover the Bramall Lane club in case of late bids for stars like Sander Berge.’

Whether United will be keen on another Championship move for Garner remains to be seen.

Having proven himself at that level last term, some would argue that he needs now to be challenged at a higher level, either at a Premiership club or in one of Europe’s other top leagues.

As he progressed through the academy, Garner played various central midfield roles, even helping out at centre-back on occasions.

However, since joining Forest he has established himself very much as a specialist holding midfielder, a position in which United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been reportedly keen to strengthen.

But United’s curtailed pre-season has not afforded the Birkenhead-born man with many opportunities to stake his claim and it seems unlikely, although not impossible at this stage, that he will be a part of Solskjaer’s plans for the new season.

If it is to be another stint in the Championship, a return to Forest might arguably be a more assured route of regular football than going to the unpredictability of newly-relegated Sheffield United.

As Nottinghamforest.news says, ‘there will be other clubs interested, but United would surely love Garner to play over 40 games on loan and he’d do that at Forest.

‘Supporters would love the chance to see the youngster in action at the City Ground.’