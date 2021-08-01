Raphael Varane: Paddy Crerand praises incoming Manchester United signing

Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand has had his say on what bringing in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid will mean for the club.

The sensational defender is only a medical away from completing a shock transfer, having spent a decade in Spain.

United have been linked with a move for Varane in the past but unfortunately nothing came of it.

The World Cup winner will likely line up alongside Harry Maguire in the centre of defence with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completely rejuvenating the club’s backline.

Out of the expected back four, only Luke Shaw was at the club before the legendary Norwegian and even he was transformed by his manager’s arrival.

According to the club’s official website, Crerand said: “He’s a class act. He played in the 2018 World Cup for France and stood out. He’s a totally class act.

“I don’t think there are many top central defenders anywhere. He reminds of Rio Ferdinand actually – that’s how good he is.

“He’s excellent with the ball at his feet and he makes everything look easy, exactly the same as Rio. That’s because they’re terrific players. They make things look easy. They can read the game well.

“I think he’ll be a great signing for United and at a great age as well; he’s been there and done it.”

Comparisons with Rio Ferdinand were always going to happen, particularly since he was Varane’s idol.

If the 28-year-old defender enjoys even half the success the Englishman did in his time at Old Trafford then fans will be pleased with the transfer.

Many supporters have argued Varane’s profile is far more suited and complementary to Maguire than Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish centre-back is expected to be the man to make way in the starting XI and it’s safe to say he’s been heavily criticised in the past.

Nonetheless, fans will be hoping Varane can adjust to his new surroundings quickly and help elevate the club to the next level.