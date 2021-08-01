Ruben Neves: Manchester United for ‘shrewd signing’ after recent links

Manchester United fans have started to get more and more excited over the possibility of signing Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Rumours have grown in regards to the Portuguese magician being one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s targets for the midfield position.

Reports claim United will have to make more sales before purchasing anyone else, after securing back to back signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Should Solskjaer offload some deadwood and Paul Pogba‘s future is cleared up, it’s understood a defensive midfielder is on the wishlist.

Neves is believed to be a bargain signing and one who understands the Premier League, so naturally links have grown and so has fans’ interest.

Did not realise Ruben Neves was still 24. Feels like a decade since he captained Porto in the UCL as a teen. — ً (@utdrobbo) August 1, 2021

Looking like Ruben Neves is the most likely midfield signing and I'm all for that, League experience and would flourish in a stronger side, £35 million would be a great deal. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) August 1, 2021

Ruben Neves is so good at long range passes and picking forward runs which Rashford, Cavani and Martial would benefit from. He's not the 'destroyer' type of midfielder but can make it work by keeping it simple like Carrick did. I've seen the light. Sign him up, @ManUtd. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 1, 2021

After some extensive research on Ruben Neves I think we should sign him, and by extensive research I mean I watched him put one top corner against us two years ago so I’m all in — ‘ (@vintageredss) July 31, 2021

Ruben Neves could be shrewd business for Manchester United. Only 24 even though it feels he's been around forever. Great experience with FC Porto and already adapted to the Premier League. A proper defensive midfielder! 🇵🇹 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 1, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a feature on how Neves would help transform Manchester United’s midfield.

The 24-year-old does seem a natural fit and would add key missing elements to the club’s engine room.

However, perhaps he isn’t really a traditional defensive midfielder or a destroyer and that is also something missing a little at United.

It certainly all depends on what type of player Solskjaer wants and what money is left in the budget to complete a transfer, though getting rid of the deadwood should definitely help.