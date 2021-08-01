Home » Ruben Neves: Manchester United for ‘shrewd signing’ after recent links

Ruben Neves: Manchester United for ‘shrewd signing’ after recent links

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans have started to get more and more excited over the possibility of signing Wolves star Ruben Neves.

Rumours have grown in regards to the Portuguese magician being one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s targets for the midfield position.

Reports claim United will have to make more sales before purchasing anyone else, after securing back to back signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Should Solskjaer offload some deadwood and Paul Pogba‘s future is cleared up, it’s understood a defensive midfielder is on the wishlist.

Neves is believed to be a bargain signing and one who understands the Premier League, so naturally links have grown and so has fans’ interest.

The Peoples Person previously wrote a feature on how Neves would help transform Manchester United’s midfield.

The 24-year-old does seem a natural fit and would add key missing elements to the club’s engine room.

However, perhaps he isn’t really a traditional defensive midfielder or a destroyer and that is also something missing a little at United.

It certainly all depends on what type of player Solskjaer wants and what money is left in the budget to complete a transfer, though getting rid of the deadwood should definitely help.

