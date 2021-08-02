Atletico Madrid preparing for life without Kieran Trippier



Atletico Madrid are preparing for the loss of potential Manchester United target Kieran Trippier.

A backup right-back is something that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking at throughout this summer’s transfer window and he could be about to get his man.

Trippier, who enjoyed a winning 2020-21 season in La Liga has been on the radar for quite some time now as Solskjaer looks to add more backup options to the full-back positions.

However, the £43 million asking price for someone who is in the last year of his contract and is 30 years old is seen as impossible to Man United and would prefer it to be significantly cut down.

According to the Spanish outlet as.com, Atletico are still looking for a right-back despite already having three players in that position.

The two other players in the position are Sime Vrsaljko, a player who isn’t trusted to be a regular starter due to previous injuries and Santiago Arias, who has just returned from a serious injury and isn’t worth the risk at the moment.

Trippier is a significant part of the squad and if he were to leave at the end of the transfer window, the planning has to start now for the club to try and secure a new right-back.

According to AS, journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Atletico have identified Alessandro Florenzi, who plays in Seria A for Roma, as Trippier’s replacement if he is to leave the club.

This comes after his international team securing a European Championship win and Florenzi having a blistering summer campaign himself.

Florenzi is also looking to secure his future after being touted around to other clubs over the past couple of seasons.

With Atletico planning life after Trippier, this to United fans could mean that he is on his way to Old Trafford.

It has been reported that the Englishman desires to play in England once again and be closer to his family in the North West, and it seems more likely now that he could be about to get his wish.

