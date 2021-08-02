Brandon Williams: Norwich City eye loan move for Manchester United full-back

Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams has gathered interest from a couple of Premier League clubs, with Southampton and Norwich City reportedly pursuing a loan move for the player.

According to The Mirror, Norwich are in pole position to secure a deal for the 20 year old.

Norwich City are in pole position to sign Brandon Williams on loan after holding talks with the player last week. Southampton still want Williams but a chat with Daniel Farke has moved the situation in Norwich's favour. Saints are unwilling to pay the loan fee #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 1, 2021

Southampton remain an interested party, but Daniel Farke has reportedly convinced Williams to join the Canaries.

Norwich have bounced right back into the Premier League after a season in the Championship.

In their 2019-20 Premier League campaign, Farke’s side had a woeful defensive record, conceding 75 goals.

Reinforcements at the back would therefore be necessary if they aim to stay up this time around.

After a frustrating season at United, Williams would hugely benefit from a loan move within the Premier League.

The arrival of Alex Telles has limited his game time in his preferred left-back position, with Luke Shaw almost a guaranteed name in the starting eleven.

Williams is a dynamic player with an aura of optimism. He can play on either flank comfortably and has excellent work-rate bombing up and down the pitch.

He has already racked up 50 first-team appearances at such a young age for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and is regarded as a future prospect by people around the club.

Man United are currently looking at a short-term option in Kieran Trippier, who is expected to leave Atletico Madrid as per Spanish Outlet Diario AS.

At this stage of his career, Williams needs an appropriate amount of game time to adapt to the demands of the Premier league.

The 20 year old would flourish in a Norwich side who implement an exciting philosophy of attacking football inculcated by their manager Daniel Farke.