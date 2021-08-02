Dean Henderson: Manchester United star set to miss out on training camp

Manchester United star Dean Henderson will reportedly miss training as he continues to recover, dealing a blow to his chances for the club’s season opener.

The talented goalkeeper has not enjoyed a pleasant few months, having been forced to pull out of the England squad that made it to the Euros final vs Italy.

Henderson was said to have suffered from a hip injury for a while with United and only called it quits when he could no longer take the pain.

The academy graduate has been battling David de Gea to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice between the sticks and even looked like he had one the position at one point.

A new season meant a fresh start but unfortunately it looks as though he will have to remain patient once more.

According to the club’s official website, a statement was released saying: “Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago.

“He is expected to be training again soon.”

The Peoples Person last covered news on Henderson when it was claimed the Red Devils will keep both him and De Gea this season to allow them to continue to battle it out for the number one spot.

It looks like the experienced Spaniard will have a headstart on his teammate as he has managed to return to training with no issues.

Tom Heaton has been the main goalkeeper for Manchester United this pre-season but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see De Gea between the sticks in the next game.

Solskjaer’s side take on Everton next on the 7th of August in what is the final friendly before their Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Fans will be hoping the club can squeeze in an extra friendly between now and then or the players will likely struggle to be fit vs their rivals.