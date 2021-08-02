James Garner: Manchester United plan loan move for the youngster following a new long-term contract

Manchester United youngster James Garner is set to go out on loan following his contract extension.

As per Football Insider, talks are underway over a new long-term contract for Garner.

The 20 year old has always been considered an exceptional talent by everyone in and around the club.

“I believe he’s got the chance to have a great future. He knows we believe in him. We’ve got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.”

These were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s words after giving James Garner his first-team debut back in 2019.

To aid his further development, Garner was sent to Watford on loan in September 2020. After a promising start, he soon fell down the pecking order under new manager Xisco Munoz.

The club decided to terminate the loan. The Englishman joined Nottingham Forest in January 2021 and has never looked back since.

Garner was a mainstay in Chris Hughton’s side, starting 18 of the 19 games he was involved in.

He played the full 90 minutes in all but one of those matches. The 20 year old showed maturity beyond his years to anchor the Forest midfield.

James Garner is a versatile midfielder. He can operate as a traditional number 6 or drift further forward as a number 8.

At Watford, Garner was deployed as an advanced midfielder, playing on the right of a three-man midfield in Vladimir Ivic’s transitional 3-5-2 system.

He hardly took part in the build-up and was often instructed to press high and get into the opposition box.

On the other hand, at Nottingham Forest, Garner played a much deeper role alongside the experienced Cafu.

Chris Hughton’s side was set up more defensively in a structured 4-4-2 formation. Garner was heavily involved in the build-up play and had a more disciplined role.

The Englishman seemed more comfortable in this position as it allowed him to control the game at his own pace.

Since Garner joined, Forest’s average points per game improved significantly from 0.96 to 1.37.

Playing at the heart of midfield in one of the toughest leagues globally, Garner has excelled at his game and gained valuable experience.

As reported here yesterday, despite Forest’s desire to bring him back for a second season, a loan move to a Premier League club seems ideal to get used to the physicality and speed of the English top flight.

Garner has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the country and another of United’s homegrown superstars.