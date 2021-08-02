Kieran Trippier: Fabrizio Romano explains transfer delay from Manchester United

Manchester United’s interest in Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier reportedly hasn’t advanced due to a lack of clarity in defence.

The experienced Englishman has been on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar this season but a move hasn’t transpired just yet.

United’s current options at right-back are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, and Brandon Williams, while the likes of Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, and Phil Jones all have a history of playing in the position too.

It may seem well-stocked but Solskjaer wants the position to have a certain balance to it and there’s currently too much uncertainty.

The Red Devils have invested well in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but they’re not quite done yet so perhaps Trippier may still come in.

Kieran Trippier situation is still quiet as Manchester United need to clarify Diogo Dalot future [AC Milan want him, but United ask for €4/5m loan fee + buy option]. 🔴 #MUFC Atletico Madrid are NOT considering Florenzi as replacement. He’s not even an option. ❌ @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered a report on Trippier when news from Spain claimed Atletico were looking at right-back options to bring in, in anticipation of his departure.

Clarification over Dalot’s future makes sense but it seems strange to make a decision based on how he performs in pre-season.

Pre-seasons are hardly the time to assess a player’s ability as it is typically a time when fitness is the main focus.

It is likely the holdup is more to do with AC Milan’s own hesitancy in investing in Dalot once more.

Manchester United seem keen to ensure they receive money for the stars they loan this year in contrast to how they’ve let players go for free in the past.

Given the need to sort out the wage bill and to ensure they can continue investing this summer, it makes sense for Solskjaer’s side to remain stubborn on their demands.