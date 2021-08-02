Manchester United target Saul Niguez favours Barcelona move

Reports in Spain have downplayed the likelihood of Saul Niguez joining Manchester United this summer.

As covered by The Peoples Person, parts of the British media have gone as far as to suggest the Spaniard’s agents were due in England this week to finalise a move to a Premier League club.

Spanish daily AS has since scotched that story and, in a further blow to United fans, has claimed that Saul is holding out for a switch to Barcelona.

The report states that, “Barca continues to be the best placed to win the services of the midfielder.

“Despite the rumours that come from England, the Premier League clubs have not yet made a move to incorporate the Rojiblanco player.

“Chelsea, Liverpool and United do have him among their options, but none have taken a firm step for him.”

Of the Barcelona interest they add, “The destination that Saul likes most is the Camp Nou. Since Barca’s interest, his only wish is to wear a blaugrana.”

United have been linked with several midfielders since the summer window opened, with West Ham’s Declan Rice, Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga thought to be possible targets.

However, rumours about the Old Trafford club’s interest in Saul have persisted over a two-year period and have moved into overdrive since the beginning of the summer.

The Spanish international has gone from being an indispensable part of the Atletico side to something of a bit-part player in recent months.

Last season he started just 11 games for Diego Simeone’s eventual champions, prompting an increase in speculation about his prospects in Madrid.

It is thought that the midfielder could now be available for a reduced fee of around £45m.