Raphael Varane: Manchester United signing faces race against time

Manchester United fans have been told they reportedly may have to wait even longer than anticipated to see Raphael Varane in action.

The Real Madrid star has agreed to a transfer subject to a medical and supporters were keen to see him in red as soon as possible.

Unfortunately Varane’s situation is complicated due to both, post-Brexit rules as well as quarantine rules due to Covid-19.

United certainly would have preferred to have the sensational Frenchman in the country by now so that he could potentially feature in the friendly vs Everton on the 7th.

Now it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be lucky to have the player available for the club’s Premier League opener vs Leeds United.

According to The Telegraph, Varane still didn’t travel to Manchester on Monday as he waiting for his visa problems to be sorted out.

It’s understood even after that matter is resolved, he would have to quarantine, and only then he can go through a medical. This could mean he doesn’t complete his transfer until next week.

The Peoples Person last reported on Varane when French experts warned he would need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

It appears Solskjaer will be forced into selecting the XI that has had the most minutes or is the fittest as opposed to who is the most talented or even the XI that is his preference.

The legendary Norwegian has already warned anyone who shows up unfit for pre-season training will essentially be in trouble.

Manchester United’s stars have been posting plenty of images and videos of themselves exercising even during their holidays so the hope is the squad isn’t in a bad place physically.

Nonetheless, time will tell who’s ready and who isn’t and Solskjaer must be dreading coming up against an energetic and fit Leeds United.