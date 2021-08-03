Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw: Manchester United face potential dilemma

Manchester United fans have reportedly been given good news and bad news in regards to the fitness of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The defensive duo are key players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s preferred backline but there are doubts over whether or not they can feature in the early stages of the season.

United are in a worrying position at the minute as they’ve already played three out of four of their pre-season friendlies but their first-team stars have hardly featured in any.

The aftermath of the Euros has meant Solskjaer does not really have his squad at the stage he would like them to be, particularly after having to cancel a friendly due to a Covid-19 scare.

Although he has most of his squad back this week, most are just starting to get going and probably won’t feature in the opener vs Leeds United.

According to ESPN, Wan-Bissaka has picked up an injury but was deemed fit enough to travel with the squad for the pre-season camp in Scotland.

The young Englishman has been given an individual training program in order to protect him ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Shaw was also given the green light by the medical team to train fully, having suffered a rib injury during the Euros.

The Peoples Person last covered news on Wan-Bissaka when Charlie Austin made the outrageous claim the Red Devils’ star can’t defend.

The former Crystal Palace man is arguably one of the best one v one defenders in the game and his lack of concentration or positioning at times has been confused here as him being incapable of defending.

Wan-Bissaka seems to be getting a lot of criticism of late and it appears as though some of it is rather undeserved.

Should he not be fit in time for the clash vs Leeds, he will be sorely missed and there’s a reason why he’s the team’s undisputed right-back.