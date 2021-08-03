David de Gea transfer: Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United star’s future

Manchester United star David de Gea will reportedly stay put according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The experienced Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but not to any one club in particular.

After all, De Gea earns rather high wages at United and that was always going to cause problems in offloading him.

The former Atletico Madrid man saw his undisputed number one spot be taken over by academy graduate Dean Henderson.

Reports over De Gea’s future have died down of late and it looks like the rumours are set to die down for good.

🗣 — @FabrizioRomano: "David De Gea is staying at Manchester United because his salary is the problem for other clubs to sign him and nobody in the market is looking for a top keeper like him." #mufc #mujournal [@podcastherewego] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 3, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered De Gea news when it was reported some of the Old Trafford hierarchy regret giving him a new contract.

He could still potentially return to his best form but fans know that has more to do with hope rather than faith.

De Gea experienced the best season of his career under Jose Mourinho‘s management and that was largely due to how often he was let down by his defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane can do a better job of protecting their goalkeeper, whoever it may be.

Henderson’s struggle to recover from Covid-19 could see De Gea handed the starting role between the sticks, at least for now.

If Manchester United truly want to challenge for the title this season then having a regular and settled goalkeeper will go some way to helping achieve that.