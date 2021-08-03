Jesse Lingard: West Ham United have a ‘ten per cent’ chance of signing Manchester United forward

West Ham United have reportedly given up their pursuit of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers believe that they have just a ten per cent chance of signing the Englishman.

The 28 year old joined West Ham United on loan last January for half the season.

Lingard lit up the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in the 16 games played.

His contributions were a significant factor in West Ham qualifying for the Europa League.

Hammers manager David Moyes is keen to keep Lingard at the club.

In a pre-match press conference before the last game of the Premier League season against Southampton, he stated, “I couldn’t say any more than I’m hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that’s up to Manchester United, but he’s been a positive signing.”

Lingard is now back in pre-season training with Manchester United, featuring in their recent warm-up games against Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Brentford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects the 28 year old to be at the club next season.

In his post-match interview following United’s 2-1 friendly win over Derby , he said:

“There’s nothing better than seeing players willing to fight for their place.”

“Of course, what he did towards the end of the season, that is the true Jesse.”

“That’s what we know he is capable of. I think we saw towards the end that we lacked maybe some options at times.”

“He’s still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season.”

ESPN’s recent article mentions Lingard among ten other players who could be moved on from the club in order to facilitate funds to buy a midfielder and a right-back.

With a year left on his contract, United value the Englishman at £30 million.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager is aware of interest from foreign clubs, whilst also mentioning West Ham’s acceptance that a deal seems unlikely.

Whilst very interested, West Ham have not yet made an opening offer to #MUFC for Lingard. Rather than pursuing Jesse, WHU are continuing to monitor the situation to see if he extends his United contract, but it appears The Irons have accepted the chance to sign him may not happen — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 2, 2021