Manchester United and Real Madrid continue to monitor Leon Goretzka

Reports in Spain have indicated that Real Madrid will go head-to-head with Manchester United for the services of Leon Goretzka, but not until next year.

Fresh from signing David Alaba on a free transfer, AS reports that Los Blancos are keen to repeat the trick for the in-demand Bayern Munich midfielder.

However, there is optimism in Bavaria that Goretzka will spurn a growing list of suitors and instead choose to extend his stay with the German super club.

Bayern club president Herbert Hainer is quoted as saying, “We are in good talks with them [with Goretzka and Kimmich]…more conversations can be had to find a solution in the last weeks.”

New Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is also quoted as being confident the midfield powerhouse will commit his long-term future to the club.

Nagelsmann said, “Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I’ve told him I’d be happy if he extended and I’m also confident.

“There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

“I’ll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better.”

It’s interesting that Nagelsmann should bring up the ‘topics’ involved for a contract extension and, perhaps, hints at an explanation for his club’s failure to resolve the midfielder’s future.

It’s widely believed that Goretzka expects a salary to match his status as one of the most important players at the Allianz Arena.

The Peoples Person has covered reports suggesting the international ace wants to remain in the Bundesliga, however United are said to have enticed his representatives with a bigger wage offer.

Although the smart money would be on the player getting what he wants and staying in Germany, Bayern will need to act quickly to head off growing interest from some of Europe’s elite clubs.

United’s best chance to land the player could be to make serious on-field progress next season, to show Goretzka that Old Trafford could be the perfect place to realise both his sporting and financial ambitions.