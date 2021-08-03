Max Taylor: Ex Manchester United defender joins Rochdale A.F.C

Former Manchester United defender Max Taylor has signed for League Two club Rochdale.

The 21-year-old left United earlier this summer to embark on a new challenge after struggling to break into the first team.

Taylor spent time earlier this year on trial at Portsmouth.

The young centre-back saw loan deals to MK Dons and then Macclesfield FC fall through last summer before clinching a move to National League side Kidderminster.

Due to the cancellation of non-league football, his loan spell came to an end.

Taylor was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018 and underwent chemotherapy.

Having fully recovered and following a successful trial period during which he played three pre-season friendlies, Taylor has put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal with the League Two club.

We're delighted to announce the signing of defender Max Taylor 🙌 The 21-year-old puts pen-to-paper on an initial one-year deal following a successful trial period ✍️ Welcome to the club, Max! 👊#RAFC — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) August 2, 2021

On joining Rochdale, Taylor said: “I’m very happy to get everything over the line. I’ve loved the feeling around the club.”

“ Everyone has a great attitude, and I’m really looking forward to cracking on with the season.”

“I think everyone wants to get going now. We’ve had a good pre-season, and all the lads have got good minutes under their belts.”

Manager Robbie Stockdale is over the moon about signing the tenacious, young defender.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have secured the services of Max.”

“He been with us for a week to ten days now, and he has impressed everybody with his attitude on and off the pitch, as well as his ability.”

“He is relishing the fact that he’s going to get opportunities to play first-team football.”

After facing adversity at such a young age, Taylor has shown the courage to overcome cancer.

We at The People’s Person wish him all the best for his future endeavours.