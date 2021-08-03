Paul Pogba and co due to return to Manchester United training

Manchester United’s first team stars are gradually returning to pre-season training, in what is a timely boost for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The first competitive match, at home to Leeds United, is now just 11 days away and United’s fringe players have had a mixed pre-season thus far.

A promising win at Wayne Rooney‘s Derby County and enjoyable draw against newly promoted Brentford came either side of a 4-2 drubbing at the hands of QPR.

The MEN has covered player availability, with a host of stellar names seen as being close to a return to first team action.

Of Solskjaer’s Euro 2020 participants, United fans can expect Victor Lindelof, David de Gea and Harry Maguire to get some minutes in the upcoming friendly against Everton.

All three were back in full training on the 2nd of August.

Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are also back from their summer break, although it’s not clear if either have joined up with the rest of the squad yet.

In Shaw’s case he’s recovering from broken ribs sustained on England duty, so could be tentatively easing his way back towards full capacity.

Reds’ talisman Bruno Fernandes started training last week, so could well be expected to feature at Old Trafford this weekend.

Meanwhile, exciting new signing Jadon Sancho is expected to link up with his new team mates this week, as he prepares to unleash his dazzling skills on English full-backs.

Additionally, Edinson Cavani and Fred will make their belated returns from Copa America duties this week, with both expected back to be working towards regaining match-fitness.

There’s a strong possibility that the side selected on Saturday will bear a close resemblance to the expected XI for the hotly-anticipated Pennines derby.

It’s to be hoped that Solskjaer’s men are battle ready after a second consecutive summer of disjointed preparation.