Paul Pogba: Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United are confident

Manchester United are reportedly feeling confident about keeping Paul Pogba beyond the summer as he returns to first-team training.

The sensational Frenchman has just a year left to his current contract and that has led to a transfer window full of speculation.

It has been claimed PSG are the only ones truly in for Pogba’s signature this summer but even they need to offload some players before trying to bid for him.

United have been firm in their stance so far and are said to have been working on a contract behind the scenes.

Pogba is understood to be excited by the club’s transfer business this year after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the signatures of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

POGBA JUST CAME OUT THE TAXI OUTSIDE THE TEAM HOTEL IN ST ANDREWS pic.twitter.com/nCDmntKev6 — Ryan Meston (@rykoonmesto7) August 3, 2021

Pogba returning to training is a timely boost as the team gear up to face Everton in the last pre-season training before the Premier League begins.

It’s even more of a boost that he linked up with his teammates in the Scotland training camp so that he can be put their his paces rather than perhaps the easier training that would have taken place in Manchester.

Nonetheless, the hope is Pogba can be deemed fit quickly so that he can play a part in the clash vs Leeds United.

United face taking on their bitter rivals with a host of first-team stars not yet sharp enough for the rigours of English football.