Andreas Pereira: Manchester United set price for Brazilian midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly set a price for midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer.

According to Richard Fay (Manchester Evening News), the club values Pereira at £25 million.

Pereira broke into United’s senior team in 2015.

Since then, he has been loaned out to three different clubs: Granada, Valencia, and Lazio.

The 25-year-old was handed a new four-year contract in 2019, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bring out the best in him.

The player has shown promise on many occasions but has failed to deliver consistent performances for Man United.

In 75 appearances for the club, Pereira managed to score just four goals despite playing as an advanced midfielder for most of the time.

The Brazilian, however, was at his absolute best in United’s 2-2 draw against Brentford in last Wednesday’s pre-season friendly.

Pereira rattled the net with a 30-yard volley, causing Old Trafford to erupt.

Speaking to MUTV, he added: “As soon as Jesse hit it, it came off the goalkeeper, and I thought ‘I might have a chance here, and as soon as I hit it, it felt good straight away.

“It was a nice feeling, having the fans back in and scoring the goal.”

In another interview with TNT Sports, Pereira expressed his desire to play for his country.

“My biggest dream is to play a World Cup with the Selecao, and I know that with continuity and hard work, I can get there once again.

“Especially with my long-distance kick, which is rare in Brazilian football.”

Man United’s search for a new midfielder this window could open the door for the Brazilian to leave.

At this stage of his career, it would be ideal for Pereira to find regular game time at another club.