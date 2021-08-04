Axel Tuanzebe: Aston Villa edge closer to loan move for Manchester United man

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe is reportedly closing in on a move to Aston Villa as he searches for regular first-team football.

The talented defender is just one of a few players who have been deemed surplus to the squad following the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

United have the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, and the aforementioned Frenchman as the options for the centre-back spot.

Given how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays with a regular four-man defence, that leaves little room for Tuanzebe and shows how the squad is overstocked in that department.

The legendary Norwegian has often praised the academy graduate and has even handed him the captaincy on one or two occasions during low-key games.

According to The Athletic, Tuanzebe is set to extend his contract with the Red Devils to 2023 with the option for an additional year before making the move to Villa.

It’s understood the loan switch could become permanent and the young Englishman backs himself to win a starting XI spot with his potential new club.

At the minute Dean Smith sees him as a player who can provide cover at centre-back and right-back and negotiations have gone smoothly due to Manchester United’s desire to see him play regularly.

The Peoples Person last covered Tuanzebe news when it was reported Newcastle United were equally keen on his signature.

Some would argue the move there would have made more sense than Villa given how The Magpies need help more than their Premier League opponents.

However, perhaps Tuanzebe feels more confident with Smith’s side instead, particularly since he enjoyed plenty of success with them.

So long as he gets the minutes required, fans won’t care and the hope is he can continue developing so he can still have a future at the club.