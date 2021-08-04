Axel Tuanzebe: Premier League clubs line up to sign Manchester United man

Aston Villa have entered discussions with Manchester United regarding the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe, according to the Daily Mail.

Having previously spent two loan spells at the Birmingham club, Tuanzebe left a lasting impression that has seen Aston Villa return for his services.

With the potential sale of Jack Grealish, Villa are expected to look to bolster their squad, setting their sights on the United man.

United are requesting a pricey loan fee though, as the Daily Mail says: “Villa are in discussions with United to sign centre-back Tuanzebe on a season loan that would still cost around £5million .”

As previously reported, Newcastle United are also chasing the young defender’s signature.

With the two clubs battling it out for Tuanzebe, the academy graduate will be able to draw on his previous loan experiences when choosing his next club.

Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa, and Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United, have both managed Tuanzebe during his past spells at Villa Park.

Given how he enjoyed more of a successful period under Dean Smith, playing at centre-back alongside Tyrone Mings, Villa may have the edge in convincing Tuanzebe. In comparison, Bruce shifted the youngster around often deploying him at right-back.

With Mings, the England international, still present in the Villa side, Tuanzebe may be excited by the prospects of rekindling their partnership.

Such an idea may be hampered by the emergence of Ezri Konsa though. The 23-year-old centre-back is coming off the back of a very impressive season as a stalwart in Villa’s side.

At the same age as Tuanzebe and performing well, Villa are likely to favour their own player over a loanee.

As a result, the Rochdale native could find himself on the bench at Villa, leading to the same issue of playing time which has left him disgruntled at United.

Whichever ever club is ultimately chosen, Tuanzebe will be wise to weigh up the options to ensure he is given the best opportunity to show his talent.