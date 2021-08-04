Gary Neville: Exciting Manchester United making good decisions

Manchester United great Gary Neville has had his say on the club’s new back four in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

Fans will remember just a few seasons ago how it was normal for the team to line up with the likes of Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, and Antonio Valencia as the first-choice defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is largely responsible for the upgrade, having purchased three of the aforementioned players and breathing life into the fourth in Shaw.

As a pundit, Neville has watched and discussed United’s predicaments many times in the past and it’s safe to say he’s a clear supporter of the legendary Norwegian.

Supporters will be hoping the new-look defence will finally help solidify a backline that has often been leaky in the past.

According to Manchester Evening News, Neville said: “I think Varane is really exciting. Sancho is also exciting, but that was almost inevitable that it was going to happen.

“They have needed to fill that right-wing spot; it has been a problem for the last year or two. They have demonstrated patience in getting him, to be fair.

“United have become that little bit more measured in these last two or three years. I think Ole has brought that to the club. They are not getting players for the sake of it.

“Varane is exciting. I think last season every United fan, every commentator, every pundit, every analyst that watched United said that they needed a partner for Harry Maguire — and they have got one.

“He is a good age, has got massive experience and has got a good centre-back alongside him. Actually, they have got a good back-four, so he is not coming into a team that he will have to hold together.

“You would argue that he is the last piece of the jigsaw in the sense that the rest of them are still doing a pretty good job.

“[Victor] Lindelof, [Eric] Bailly did a good job alongside Maguire, but they weren’t that little bit extra that you need.

“I think Maguire will come out of this tournament with England strong and more confident than ever before. He has got a great centre-back partner alongside him now in Varane.

“He has played at Real Madrid in the biggest games that you can ever play in. For me, they have got two brilliant centre-backs.

“If they can stay fit together, and the two full-backs as well, who have got great energy as well.

“Both of them are great defenders and one of them is great going forward in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is definitely improving.”

The Peoples Person last covered Solskjaer news when he reflected on his 25 year anniversary since initially joining the club as a player.

There’s no doubt his stature at the club helps protect his job a little more than most perhaps but so far he has certainly proved he deserves the time he’s been afforded.

Expectations are high this season and Solskjaer will have to ensure his star-studded starting XI get their hands on a trophy.