Raphael Varane: Former Manchester United defenders have their say

Former Manchester United defenders Wes Brown and David May have had their say on Raphael Varane’s move to the club.

Brown is no stranger to Man United having appeared over 200 times in the league and 362 times altogether.

During his time at the club, Brown won the Premier League five times, the Champions League twice, and collected six other trophies in multiple competitions.

Like Brown, May also has a decorated career at United winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

Varane is coming to United with a rewarding CV as well, having won multiple La Ligas, Champions Leagues, and other trophies from domestic competitions.

According to Manchester Evening News, Brown and May recently appeared on MUTV which is an app owned by Manchester United to discuss the recent arrival of Varane.

Brown, who came through the academy and enjoyed a good career at United had his say about what he thinks about the latest arrival: “Look at the medals he’s won. Signing for United won’t faze him.

“We needed another centre-back and to get hold of Varane is a massive signing for Ole, at a fantastic price.

“He’s played in big games at one of the best teams in the world, so he knows how to handle pressure.

“I’m really excited and it makes great pressure on the rest of the lads, it will step everyone else’s game up.”

Brown certainly has a lot of praise towards Solskjaer for securing the 28-year-old, especially from a top club like Real Madrid.

May, who joined United in 1994 after a successful promotion to the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers a couple of seasons before, had his say on the quality of Varane: “They don’t come much better than Varane.

“He will bring experience and calmness, he’s a different class on the ball and everyone’s seen that. He’s the type of player that United needed.

“He will slot in alongside Harry Maguire. I think it’s a great signing from Ole. The club have done well to get it done quickly.”

United fans will be even more excited after hearing the opinions of two defenders who had joy winning trophies at the club.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer as Varane hasn’t arrived to start his quarantine yet.