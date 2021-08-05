Diogo Dalot transfer: AC Milan stall as Manchester United wait for serious bid

Manchester United are reportedly holding firm in their valuation of Diogo Dalot amid interest from AC Milan.

The young full-back was originally brought into the club by former manager Jose Mourinho but it seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t a big fan.

The legendary Norwegian opted to make Aaron Wan-Bissaka amongst his first few signings, immediately targetting the need for a right-back.

Dalot was one of Europe’s highest-rated prospects when Mourinho signed him but unfortunately he hasn’t quite managed to turn that potential into talent.

Injuries can be blamed but some would also claim he wasn’t given enough opportunities to show what he can do once he was deemed fit.

According to The Athletic, Milan wanted to re-sign Dalot for another year on loan but the Red Devils view him as an asset who could be sold, or if he stays it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

According to Tuttosport via SportWitness, Solskjaer’s side are against a loan move unless they can get €5m plus an obligation to buy, though the Italian giants are wary over their finances.

According to MilanLive, Manchester United are asking for between €18m-€20m, leaving Milan to hope that by the end of the transfer window, a discounted price would be offered.

The Peoples Person last covered Dalot news a week ago when it was being reported even then that a new loan offer was going to come in for him.

It seems as though the former Porto man will be part of this transfer saga right until the end and only then he will know his future.

For the time being, it looks as though unless Milan up their offer for Dalot and show they’re serious about signing him then he will stay at Old Trafford.

Having that depth can only be a good thing and Wan-Bissaka did show signs of needing rest last season so it could all work out positively either way.