Bruno Fernandes: Anthony Elanga and James Garner will have brilliant futures

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has reserved special praise for youngsters Anthony Elanga and James Garner, after being impressed by their pre-season performances.

The talented duo have been a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first-team squad and fans have enjoyed watching them both.

Elanga in particular has made full use of his time with the team this summer, even leading to rumours he will remain at the club.

The original plan was for him to be loaned out but he’s left Solskjaer thinking twice about that.

Garner is a prospect United fans have been excited about for a while now and the hope is he will be able to prove his worth soon enough.

According to the club’s official website, Bruno said: “I think we know some of them already. Jimmy Garner, I think is a really good player, I really like him and the way he kicks the ball.

“He’s really aggressive off the ball too. [Anthony] Elanga was already playing with us and this pre-season he has been brilliant.

“He’s a nice kid, works hard and is really humble and I think he’s deserving of everything that’s happening to him.

“I see a brilliant future for him and Jimmy too, and also for all the other kids.

“More than performing, he’s [Elanga] training hard. Since last season when he came to the first team he has been training really hard and, as I said, being very, very humble.

“The way he trains and treats the people is really important to be part of the first team and that’s why he’s deserving of every chance he gets and every performance he has put in.”

The Peoples Person last covered news on Elanga when Solskjaer was busy praising him endlessly following impressive pre-season performances.

The best thing for the young Swede is regular competitive minutes elsewhere but it’s easy to see why he could play a role in the current squad.

Garner looks Premier League ready but given the amount of competition for his position, it also makes sense to send him away for the season.

Nemanja Matic could leave next summer and that would open up a spot for the young midfielder but until then, he’s better served elsewhere.