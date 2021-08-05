Jadon Sancho’s first day of training with Manchester United



Manchester United fans will have to wait until the Premier League opener against Leeds at the earliest to witness new signing Jadon Sancho’s full debut.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 21 year-old wingman was expected to start training tomorrow, joining United’s pre-season training camp in St.Andrew’s, Scotland, however, that has now been scheduled for next week.

In that case, Sancho will only have a handful of sessions with his new team before the first game of the new season.

The Reds completed the signing of Sancho at the start of June for £72.9 million after long held interest and negotiations with his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

The versatile attacker will now provide strength and depth for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fluid attacking quartet, but fans will have to wait just a little longer to see the young Englishman involved.

Many would have hoped to see Sancho play a part in United’s final pre-season friendly against Everton on Saturday but that is unlikely.

With the various international tournaments that took place during the summer, the arrival of United’s first-team players has been inconsistent.

Fellow England internationals, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw arrived three weeks after England’s Euros Final defeat to Italy, however, having had to spend time completing his transfer after the tournament, Sancho’s leave was pushed further back.

Paul Pogba also joined the group recently along with Fred, who’s Brazil had reached the Copa America final, although, striker, Edinson Cavani has not returned yet despite Uruguay being knocked out in the quarter finals

Without full pre-season preparations, some United players may struggle with playing rhythm in the early season games, something which happened last season due to the implications of Covid.

But Solskjaer will hope that both Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who featured heavily in pre-season after missing out on international call-ups, will help to pick up the slack.

Along with Sancho, United are hoping to fully complete the signing of centre-back, Raphael Varane in time for a potential involvement in the Leeds clash.

