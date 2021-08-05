James Garner loan: Manchester United consider multitude of options

Manchester United prospect James Garner reportedly has clubs lining up for him left, right and centre.

The young midfielder is highly rated at Old Trafford and so it looks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to be incredibly selective with where he goes on loan to.

Garner is often compared to United legend Michael Carrick due to their similar positions and styles of play.

The academy graduate can play in central or defensive midfield and is equally capable at playmaking as he is at defending.

The hope is Garner can eventually break into the first-team and gain control of that position but for the time being, it looks like he’ll be sent out on loan.

In addition to Forest/Sheff Utd/Stoke/Swansea, 2 Premier League clubs have registered an interest in signing James Garner on a season-long loan from #MUFC

Whilst PL football may seem preferable, a decision will largely be based on which club can offer a decent amount of game time — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 4, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered news on Garner when a report claimed the club were working on a new contract for him before sending him out on loan.

This is potentially the last loan the 20-year-old will be sent out on before being a part of the first-team squad so it’s crucial to make the right call.

The balance for getting a loan right is sending a player to the highest division their ability is capable of while guaranteeing as much first-team football as possible.

Other factors such as the club’s philosophy or style of play would help in determining if it will be a successful move or not.

Garner had a pleasant time at Nottingham Forest last season but he certainly seems Premier League ready.

Nonetheless, United have been better at loaning out their players than in the past so the hope is Solskjaer will get it right once more.