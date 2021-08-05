Manchester United: The Athletic discuss the club’s new signings and possible title chances

Manchester United’s summer transfer business has been as impressive as anyone in Europe, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane recruited quite early.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Sam Anka recently spoke about United’s new signings and expectations for the upcoming season.

Talking about the latest addition, Raphael Varane, Anka labelled him as one of the most decorated centre backs in world football and “the perfect” partner for Harry Maguire.

“He is blessed with incredible recovery pace, which will allow any football club that has him to play with a high line.”

“He is very good in one-on-one defending, capable of winning duels both on the ground and in the air.”

“Varane is also very capable at both, marking a man and marshalling the space- something that Man United have been trying to get better at.”

At an initial fee of £34.2 million, United would be getting a bargain.

The 2018 World Cup champion has won almost every accolade at the club level.

In Sancho, United have in their team one of the best right-sided attackers in the world, claims Anka.

He mentions United’s eagerness to strengthen the right-wing position.

With Marcus Rashford and Daniel James‘ preference to play on the left, United lacked the creativity on the opposite flank.

Sancho should solve a lot of those issues and make the club a consistent top-four candidate.

However, according to Anka, United are still two signings away from becoming genuine title contenders.

“I can see these signings taking United from a points total of 74 to 80, or 82. I can’t quite see United getting those extra 4 to 6 points to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.”

With just over a week left for the start of the season, the Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder and a right-back.

Fans will be excited to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side gears up for the start of what seems a very promising 2021/22 season.