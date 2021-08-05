Manchester United to benefit from Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Chelsea

Manchester United are set to receive a cash injection from Inter Milan following the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

According to Football Italia, Inter owe United €55 million (£47m) as a part of his transfer fee in 2019.

The Italian side are also required to pay a five per cent sell-on fee to United for Lukaku’s future transfer.

📝 — Inter Milan still owe €55m to Manchester United for his transfer to the Italian club that took place in 2019. Inter also owe United a percentage of the future transfer fee, believed to be around 5 per cent #mufc #mujournal [@tvdellosport via @footballitalia] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 4, 2021

The Belgian helped Inter win their first league title in 11 years last season, scoring 24 goals in 36 games.

However, due to the club’s financial situation, they need to generate cash through sales.

The Nerazzurri are set to accept a €130 million (£111m) bid from Chelsea, according to reports.

Lukaku subsequently split from his old agent Mino Raiola, who brokered the United move, and is now represented by Federico Pastorello, who enjoys a good relationship with Chelsea.

If the deal goes through, Man United could well be in for a huge financial boost – some £53 million – possibly allowing them to obtain their remaining transfer targets.

After completing deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils are in the market for a midfielder and a right-back.

As per The Athletic, United’s future incomings currently depend solely on sales.

Names like Saul Niguez, Eduardo Camavinga and Ruben Neves are all on United’s radar, but the club needs to sell players to generate funds.

Moreover, Paul Pogba is set to start the season at Old Trafford as he ponders his options before the end of the transfer window, claim The Telegraph, so any income from a sale there is unlikely.

Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News) discussed United’s interest in Kieran Trippier in a recent article:

“If Trippier happens, that will be towards the end of the window. There’s an emphasis on outgoings.”

“I know Telles is injured, and he will be out until September. Williams still wants to go on loan.”

“Dalot could go on loan, or he could go permanently. There is an uncertainty, to say the least, about two or three of the full-backs we have just mentioned there.”

Chelsea could therefore do United a big favour if they do land Lukaku, as it might mean United would not have to sell before they buy.

