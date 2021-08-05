Manchester United Women prepare to face Liverpool in pre-season friendly

Manchester United Women will face Liverpool on Sunday, August 8th in the first of three pre-season friendlies.

The Reds will face the championship side at Carrington, with the absence of fans due to COVID 19 protocols still in place at the training facility. Kick off is set for 12 noon and the match will be shown live on MUTV.

The rivalry of the pair is not confined to the men’s game and previous meetings between the two have been heated. Despite being a friendly, fans can expect to see a hard fought game between the North West clubs.

The fixtures come as new head coach Marc Skinner takes control of the reins in training for the first time since his appointment.

Skinner left Orlando Pride back in July to take up the role at United but he is no stranger to the WSL, having previously managed Birmingham City to an FA Cup Final.

Photos from yesterday’s training session show some of the squad’s newest members settling in well; Aoife Mannion looked focussed as she was pictured alongside club captain Katie Zelem and defender Maria Thorisdottir.

Meanwhile, Norwegian international, Vilde Bøe Risa could be seen training alongside forward, Alessia Russo who spent much of last season recovering from injury.

United have strengthened considerably since the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, welcoming five new players into the fold and fans hope to see a glimpse of them in action during the three friendlies.

Really enjoying pre-season with my new team @ManUtdWomen 👹❤️ Great to be back out on the grass after the summer break pic.twitter.com/Qbkc7oWcQu — Aoife Mannion (@aoifemannion_) August 5, 2021

The Reds will also play Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion before the season begins on the 3rd September.

Both of these games will also be played behind closed doors as United take on Villa at Carrington on August 14th before travelling to Loughborough University to face Brighton on August 28th.

United will kick off their 2021/22 campaign at home at Leigh Sports Village, where they will host Reading on the first weekend in September.