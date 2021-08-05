Midfield Signing: Which talent is most likely to come in before Deadline Day?



Paul Pogba is likely to stay for at least one more season at Old Trafford but even if he does, Manchester United are still likely to make moves in the remaining transfer market for another midfielder.

The Athletic have today looked at United’s midfield transfer options to give their view on which seems the most likely to come to fruition.

Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice, Ruben Neves and Saul Niguez have all been linked with a switch to the Red Devils.

But the bad news for United fans is that ‘as things stand, the likeliest outcome is no midfielder joins,’ according to reporter Laurie Whitwell.

‘More signings after Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are dependent on sales, and movement on that front is slow,’ he says.

Whitwell then returns to the issue of which of the mooted midfielders is most likely to arrive should funds become available.

‘Camavinga appears to offer the most realistic recruit,’ Whitwell says.

‘The 18-year-old has one year left on his Rennes contract so his price this summer would be reduced as a result.’

It is believed that Solskjaer sees the 18 year-old Camavinga as an equally promising talent to Jude Bellingham, who United narrowly missed out on last year.

Camavinga would already be good enough to challenge for a starting spot in United’s midfield double-pivot.

‘Saul has been on United’s radar since the days of David Moyes,’ the reporter continues.

‘Both players are represented by Stellar, an agency with which United have a good relationship.

‘Neves, in Jorge Mendes’s stable, has been scouted and Wolverhampton Wanderers have sold key players in the past but he has three years left on his contract.’

Neves would be seen as a Premier League-proven talent, although that long contract could make negotiation more difficult.

Solskjaer will be hoping for a defensively strong but well-rounded midfielder to come in. The four discussed all tick that box.

