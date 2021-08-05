Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned about possible Manchester United mutiny

Manchester United are said to be heading towards mutiny, as the club struggles to offload a host of fringe players.

United have stolen the headlines this summer with the eye-catching signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, the club has again struggled to offload a number of peripheral players and an already sizeable squad is starting to look bloated.

The Daily Mirror believes that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a fight on his hands to keep everyone happy.

The players seen as most likely to show discontent about playing time are Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira.

Although Bailly signed a new contract back in May, he was quick to express reservations about his first team future.

He said, “I don’t want to be a starter one game and a substitute for another five.

“The new contract is fine but if I don’t play I will be open to listening to other proposals.”

The other three all enjoyed decent loan spells last term and are thought to be understandably desperate for more game time.

Pereira expressed his own concerns recently, saying, “In Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play.

“I want to be happy, to feel important.”

United today announced that Facundo Pellistri will rejoin Alaves on a season-long loan, but finding buyers is proving to be difficult in the current market.

With Solskjaer now expected to sell before he can improve his midfield weak point, it’s become vital for the Old Trafford hierarchy to show the same ruthlessness with sales as they have with recent acquisitions.