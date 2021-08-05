Paul Pogba likely to stay at Man United for at least one more season

It is looking increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United next season.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and has, as yet, not signed the new deal that has been offered by the Red Devils. French giants Paris Saint Germain have been credited with interest in signing the player.

But both The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath and The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell do not believe the Frenchman will join PSG for a number of different reasons.

First, according to Whitwell, ‘there are people with knowledge of the situation who doubt whether Pogba truly wants to leave the Premier League for Ligue 1.

‘Although it would represent a return to his roots, Pogba and his family are settled in the Manchester area,’ the reporter says.

‘The interest from PSG would certainly help Pogba’s case for improved terms at Old Trafford, where he currently earns around £290,000 per week, and talks have been held about fresh terms.

‘There is a possibility those discussions stretch into the start of the season, just as they did with De Gea, who signed his current deal on September 16, 2019.’

McGrath on the other hand describes a move to Paris as ‘not straightforward’ and also believes that Pogba wants to weigh up his options.

Pogba ‘has never formally rejected United’s contract offer for him to stay at the club but is ready to take his time over his next move,’ McGrath notes.

‘[The August 31 transfer deadline] will give United a window of opportunity where Pogba is playing in front of supporters again and they can make their feelings clear on whether they want him to stay at Old Trafford in the long-term.’

Meanwhile in France, the word is that United’s asking price is going to rule out any chance of a move to the French giants in any case.

‘The Frenchman will not be able to leave Manchester United for a sum less than €75 – €100 million (£64m-£86m),’ according to Le Parisien via Sport Witness.

This is a sum that PSG literally cannot afford to pay unless they were to make a number of sales, which seems unlikely at this stage.

Pogba will be 29 at the end of 2021/22 and with a good season behind him at Old Trafford, he may still be just young enough to attract the attentions of the likes of his dream team, Real Madrid. However, if he does play consistently well enough to put himself in the shop window, that can only benefit United, even if only in the short term.