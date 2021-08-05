Raphael Varane lands in Manchester ahead of United transfer

Raphael Varane has landed in Manchester ahead of his impending move to Manchester United, reports claim.

Raphaël Varane now landing in Manchester in order to complete his move to Manchester United. Confirmed. 🔴🛬 #MUFC Official announcement soon. Contract until June 2025 + option to extend for one more season. https://t.co/gc9dq0Q9k7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

🚨 Raphaël Varane has landed in Manchester! #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 5, 2021

United and Real Madrid agreed a transfer fee of £41 million for the Frenchman, who is expected to partner Harry Maguire at centre back for the Red Devils.

Visa complications have held up the World Cup winner’s arrival to complete the move but tonight has brought the news united fans have been waiting to hear.

It is expected that he will now need to quarantine for five days before attending his medical but things are unclear on this point.

The UK government has waived the need for quarantine for double vaccinated arrivals from France and Spain but it is understood that does not come into effect until Sunday.

This would mean he would have been able to arrive at Carrington sooner had he waited until Sunday to fly.

Twitter has been showing video of Varane’s jet landing at Manchester airport although the genuineness of the video has not been verified.

It is expected that the transfer will be completed by Wednesday, with a debut in United’s first Premier League game of the season against Leeds United on Saturday 14th still possible.

More photos will follow as we receive them.