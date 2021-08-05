Victor Lindelof: Swedish defender opens up about recovering from his back injury



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof believes that he has successfully recovered from the back injury that plagued him last season.

Due to the injury, Lindelof missed games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Burnley around Christmas and New Year.

The Swedish international was a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side last season, featuring 45 times.

In a recent interview with the club, Lindelof spoke about his recovery:

“I’ve been working very hard on my back, especially during the break. I struggled a lot with it last season and had to really play through it.”

“I played a game and then would need to rest for a couple of days, and then it was straight into another game.”

“That was tough, but like I say, I’ve been working very hard with different types of exercises and treatment, and I feel much better.”

“Like I say, it’s been difficult with a lot of games,”

“You have to really take care of your body, and when you have time to rest a little bit, you have to do that and also clear your mind.”

The 27 year old formed a consistent partnership with Harry Maguire in defence for Man United.

The duo has always been Solskjaer’s preferred choice at the back.

Though steady, neither of them have the recovery pace to match quick forwards. This, in turn, prevents the side from playing a high-line.

Moreover, Lindelof’s physicality has always been one of the major weaknesses in his game.

The goal United conceded in the Europa League final was primarily said to be his fault.

He failed to keep up with Gerard Moreno, who had all the freedom to tap the ball into the net.

Lindelof’s position in the starting line-up is under threat ahead of the new season due to the impending arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Confirmed. Raphaël Varane ready to fly to Manchester today, contract until June 2025 + option 2026 set to be signed after quarantine and medical. 🔴👇🏻 #MUFC https://t.co/gc9dq0Q9k7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The Swede, however, is enjoying life in Manchester and regards it as his home.

“Yes, I’m coming into my fifth season, and this is my home.” I’m very, very happy here, as are my family.”

Despite not being expected to start matches next season, the 27 year old will continue to improve and fight for his place in the team.