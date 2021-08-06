Eduardo Camavinga will leave Rennes this summer, coach admits

Rennes head coach Bruno Genesio says it is ‘inconceivable’ that teen prodigy Eduardo Camavinga will leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Speaking at a press conference today, the coach was asked whether he felt he would be able to count on the 18-year-old for the last season of his contract.

‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with him,’ Genesio admitted.

‘I know one thing, that for the club it’s inconceivable to allow Eduardo Camavinga to go free at the end of the season.

‘For me … it’s inconceivable that at the end of his contract he will be leave for free next June.’

The statement is sure to fuel more speculation that Camavinga will be sold this summer, with Manchester United considered to be among the front runners for his signature.

Some reports have suggested that the Frenchman would prefer a move to Spain, whilst others have claimed he would like to stay in France and move to PSG.

However, with little interest from Real Madrid, with Barcelona in financial distress and with PSG pursuing bigger fish – including Lionel Messi – it seems that the Premier League would provide the most logical destination for the midfielder.

Within that context, United would certainly seem the most likely destination and the presence of French teammates Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial could certainly be an attraction and comfort for a young man moving abroad for the first time.

The player’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is also rumoured to be pushing for a deal with United.

Eduardo Camavinga's agent 'pushing for Man Utd transfer' but star's stance is a problem#MUFChttps://t.co/dWrk72JLnj — Manchester United Rooter (News and Updates) (@ManUtdRooter) August 6, 2021

Camavinga has a market value of £48 million according to Transfermarkt.com but because of the contractual situation, it is thought that his services could be acquired for around £30-£35 million.

Capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or box-to-box, the Angola-born star is considered good enough despite his young years to immediately challenge for a first team spot at Old Trafford.