Erling Haaland: Manchester United could get a huge transfer boost for Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester United could be handed a transfer boost in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next year.

The Red Devils have concluded the majority of their business quite early this summer.

With three weeks left until the end of the transfer window, Man United have already wrapped up deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The two signings address a number of key issues for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Rivals Manchester City have completed the record-breaking signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and are heavy favourites to land Harry Kane.

The England captain has been very open about his desire to leave the London club in search of silverware, with City being his most likely destination.

In his recent press conference, manager Pep Guardiola expressed the club’s intention to sign the 28 year old.

“If they want to negotiate, many clubs would like to sign him. We are not an exception”, said Guardiola.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are on the verge of agreeing on a deal for former Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are preparing a bid of around £100 million to lure the Belgian to Stamford Bridge.

If the deals for Kane and Lukaku go through, Man United could get a free run at Erling Haaland next summer, at least where other English clubs are concerned.

The Norwegian striker has established himself as one of the most prolific goal scorers across Europe, netting 41 times in as many appearances for Dortmund.

10 – Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a team in the competition, breaking Roy Makaay's record with Bayern Munich (10 games, between 2003 – 2004). Machine. pic.twitter.com/quQJearNfh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

The Bundesliga club has been reluctant to sell their star man this summer, resisting heavy interest from Chelsea.

However, United could get him at a much lower price next year, at his reported release clause of £68 million.

Solskjaer is a big fan of the 20 year old and wanted to sign him in January 2020 before the club backed out.

With Edinson Cavani most likely to leave United next season, the club could focus on bringing Haaland to Old Trafford.

The Norwegian would complement United’s young attacking quartet and be the ideal number nine for years to come.