Manchester United still chasing Leon Goretzka despite fresh contract talks with Bayern Munich

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka despite rumours circulating that Bayern have reopened contract talks with the 26-year-old.

Goretzka’s current contract will expire next summer and the German international has been left irritated by the perceived slow nature of the negotiations thus far.

But journalist Tobi Altschaffl yesterday revealed negotiations may be advancing, tweeting:

Kimmich's clear future (new contract till 2026 will be signed soon) sends a positive signal to his colleagues. The talks with Goretzka were resumed and went very well: a quick agreement with the midfielder is now possible. ManUnited is still very interested in a Goretzka-Deal. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 5, 2021

German tabloid Bild also consolidated this notion, adding that a decisive factor in him re-signing would be 34-year-old manager Julian Nagelsmann, who is thought to be very fond of the former Schalke star.

While on the surface this is bad news for United’s chances of securing the German star, it is thought they have not given up hope as they have already tabled a concrete deal thought to be more than the amount the German champions were prepared to offer.

United have been linked with a plethora of midfielders throughout the window and after wrapping up deals for both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, they now seem likely to make signing one their number one priority before the window shuts on the 31st of August.

Since signing for the Bavarian club in the summer of 2018, the all action midfielder has scored 25 goals and provided 27 assists in 112 games, forming a flourishing partnership with fellow German Joshua Kimmich in the centre of midfield.

Already claiming three German titles, a Champions League and two German Cups in just three years, his time at the Allianz has been very fruitful, but could it be time for a new challenge?