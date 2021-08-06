Manchester United Women announce loan spells for keepers Bentley and Ramsey

Manchester United Women have confirmed this morning that goalkeeper, Emily Ramsey, will be going to Birmingham City on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Ramsey, who spent time at Manchester United’s Centre of Excellence as a youngster, rejoined the club for their inaugural season in 2018 alongside Siobhan Chamberlain.

She has struggled to break into the first team after an elbow injury and the arrival of Mary Earps in 2019 but has featured in a number of cup games.

The 20 year old has previously had a loan spell at championship side, Sheffield United, where she was promised regular game time but this was cut short due to the pandemic and the subsequent cancellation of the 2019/20 season.

In the last campaign Ramsey spent time at West Ham on an emergency loan deal after their first choice keep sustained a knee injury.

Whilst there Ramsey helped the Hammers to an 11-0 victory in the FA cup tie against Chichester and Selsey. It was her fourth FA cup appearance for her fourth team.

Also set for a loan spell is Fran Bentley, another of United’s young keepers who has just renewed her contract with the Reds.

Bentley, like Ramsey, started her youth career at United’s centre of excellence before switching to the blue side of Manchester in 2017 to join their development squad. Bentley will join Championship side Bristol City ahead of their 2021/22 campaign.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Reds announced the signing of Sophie Baggaley on a two year contract from the recently relegated Bristol City.

Despite Bristol’s poor defensive form, Baggaley led the league in terms of the number of saves both in the 2019/20 season and the 20/21 campaign – in the latter, she made 95 saves.

After being the first choice keeper at Bristol since 2017, it will be interesting to see if Baggaley can challenge Earps for the number one spot at United but it would appear she is the preferred back-up over Ramsey and Bentley.

Bentley may be in action at the end of August as the Championship begins on August 28th with the WSL starting the weekend after on September 3rd.