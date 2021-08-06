Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri moves on loan to Alaves



Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has rejoined Spanish club Deportivo Alavés on a season-long loan.

The Uruguayan winger was always going to leave the club to help develop his career as a footballer and to also let him prove to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he has what it takes to be a part of Man United.

Now according to the official Manchester United website, it has been confirmed that he will be rejoining the club he was on loan at last season.

During pre-season, Pellistri featured heavily in the first three games, scoring a goal against Derby County in the first match.

In the previous season, the 19-year-old joined the Spanish club in the January transfer window and was used as a squad option but towards the back end of the season, he managed to get a run of games playing a total of 539 minutes according to transfermarkt.

Unfortunately for him, he failed to score or assist a goal in the league as the club just survived a relegation battle.

Now he will be spending a season in the Basque country, hopefully, Pellistri will get a run of games to settle down in the league and crack on with his development.

However, there is of course the question from many United fans as to whether this is the right loan move for the Uruguayan.

Fans had hoped he would secure a Championship loan to try and settle down in the English football league and help him learn the language and the area.

However, if he gets the game time he needs, it will still be considered a good loan but probably not the optimum.

Alaves are a team that defends most of the game which might not suit Pellistri’s style and play to his strengths. This might explain why we didn’t see any goal contributions last season.

With Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo and potentially Anthony Elanga all vying for two wing positions at United, the former Penarol player will need a standout season in la Liga to win a first team place at Old Trafford.