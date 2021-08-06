Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the pressure to succeed

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about the pressure he’s under to return the club to past glories.

The Norwegian has been backed in the transfer market this summer, which has raised fans’ expectations about the forthcoming season.

Last term, the Red Devils’ clear progress was undermined by a fourth consecutive season without silverware.

With the signings of the world class pair of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane secured, Solskjaer’s exciting side is widely expected to challenge on all fronts.

The United boss has addressed the pressure that comes with increased expectations in a revealing interview with ESPN.

He said, “There’s always pressure here to win the league and to win trophies. For me, it’s the pressure I put on myself and the pressure the players put on themselves to achieve the best you can.

“That the board also wanted to extend my contract is proof we’re going in the right direction, but we have to keep on moving in the right direction.”

Although he’s pleased to have signed a new three-year contract extension, Solskjaer is under no illusions about job security, saying, “For me, you have to do well enough to stay anyway. It doesn’t matter if you have a 10-year contract or a one-year contract: if you don’t do well, off you go.

“At this club, with this responsibility, it’s not just clinging onto your job; it’s about the responsibility that’s in my hands.

“We’ve got millions of fans, the players, the club, the staff… and the responsibility is on getting results.

After season-on-season progress, he’s ready to take United to the next level, saying, “We’ve gone from third to second [in the Premier League] and a lot closer in points;

“We’ve gone from three semifinals to a final and one kick away from winning, so it’s about taking the next step now. That’s the challenge.”

With anticipation growing ahead of the season opener against bitter rivals Leeds, United fans everywhere are hoping Solskjaer can prove himself to be the right man to take that next step with his emerging group.