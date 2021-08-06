Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects David De Gea and Dean Henderson to fight for goalkeeping spot

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update regarding the goalkeeping situation at the club.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Norwegian was questioned about one of David De Gea or Dean Henderson leaving the club with the arrival of Tom Heaton.

Solskjaer stated: “It depends on the characters you’ve got and how they gel. It’s healthy competition.”

“If you’re too comfortable, I don’t think you get the best out of yourself. You need an edge, but it has to be healthy for the team and healthy for the group.”

“If it’s toxic and it’s energy-sapping, that’s not great.”

“Last year, it was a new situation for David and a new situation for Dean. This year, let’s see how it works out.”

De Gea started last season as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Henderson being used sporadically.

The Englishman got his chance for a run in the team when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer granted De Gea extra time off for the birth of his daughter in March.

Henderson played 26 games in all competitions for United last season while De Gea appeared 36 times, including the Europa League final.

A decision was to be made by Solskjaer regarding who his first-choice goalkeeper would be for the next season, with the other likely to be sold.

The arrival of Tom Heaton from Aston Villa this summer added weight to the theory that one of De Gea or Henderson would leave to become an established starter elsewhere.

Heaton joined United as a teenager back in 2002. After a loan filled spell, he finally got his chance to prove himself in a red shirt this season.

The Englishman signed a two-year contract until 2023 with an option for a further year.

It will be fascinating to see how Solskjaer manages to keep three top quality goalkeepers at the club, each vying for a place in United’s starting lineup.