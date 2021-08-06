Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down the likelihood of further Man United signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the possibility of more transfers coming in to Old Trafford this summer.

In an interview with ESPN, Solskjaer said that in terms of signings, ‘anything from now is a bonus.’

‘I have to say that with the two signings we’ve got, we’ve strengthened where we wanted to strengthen. Let’s see what happens. You never know in football. Anything can happen with ins and outs,’ he said.

The manager also did not seem unduly concerned to move players on, despite the fact that his squad size is currently much larger than it was last season.

‘We need a big squad,’ he said.

‘The start is important, the whole season is important, but you need to arrive in April and May fresh and with enough options.

‘Some might go on loan until Christmas, some might go for a season, but I don’t want to be too light in any position.’

The manager again hinted that his intention is to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford this season as cover for Bruno Fernandes.

‘We need players with that X factor who can make a difference.

‘Bruno last year for example, maybe I overplayed him but it was because he was so important for us. Adding these extra players — Jesse coming back, Jadon coming in, Anthony being fit again — gives us a lot more to work with.’

While admitting that Manchester City’s transfer activity leaves United having to ‘keep up with challenges’, Solskjaer seemed accepting of the squad he has now and was no longer talking in terms of the ‘three or four’ signings that he mentioned at the end of last season.

Many United fans will be disappointed that hopes of a specialist holding midfielder would appear to be fading. For many, this was the priority for the summer, especially as it would facilitate Solskjaer’s rumoured new 4-3-3 formation.

Outgoing transfers are, of course, still possible, and as reported here yesterday, United could receive an unexpected windfall of around £50 million if Chelsea are successful in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

But as things stand, Solskjaer seems to be resigned to starting the season with the squad that is currently at his disposal.