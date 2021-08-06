Ruben Neves: Manchester United given potential free run to secure the player

Arsenal are reportedly set to extend Granit Xhaka’s stay at the club which could provide a potential boost for Manchester United’s ambitions to sign Ruben Neves.

A signing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to achieve is a replacement for Nemanja Matic in the defensive midfield department and Neves has been one of many names thrown around as potential incomings to the club.

The Wolves midfielder is seen as a key signing by many people after showcasing his talents during his time at Wolves and in the Champions League with Porto before his move to the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old was lined up as a replacement for Xhaka at Arsenal but it seems like the Swiss international will be instead signing a new deal to stay at the club, meaning the Gunners are unlikely to go for Neves.

Neves has already proven his capabilities in the Premier League as his club secured European football in their return to the Premier League after being promoted in the 2017-18 season.

Other targets for the defensive midfield position include West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

Rice has been the one player who most likely was the top target going into the transfer window but with the current asking price, a deal seems unlikely to be struck with the Hammers.

According to The Express, before the European Championships Xhaka was negotiating a move away from Arsenal and ready to depart for Italy to join up with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

During the tournament, the player himself confirmed that his club knew what “he wanted to do”.

However, talks have crumbled as the two clubs failed to agree on an asking price.

This means United could have been given a potential major boost in their pursuit of Neves as it seems clear that the club has been given a free run to sign the star.

However, any potential deal will only happen once the situation with Paul Pogba becomes clear, the outlet reports.

And as things stand, United do remain unlikely to resolve the Pogba situation before the end of the transfer window, with Jesse Lingard’s contract also expiring next summer.

United fans will now be hoping that the club sort out the complications in the upcoming weeks and in so doing, hopefully secure Neves in the process.