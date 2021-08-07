Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho: Manchester United stars share brilliant moment

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has wasted no time in welcoming his new teammate Jadon Sancho and fans will love to see it.

The sensational Englishman has joined the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer, putting an end to one of the longest transfer sagas in recent history.

It’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately identified Sancho as a potential signing when he first came to United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The legendary Norwegian pushed heavily for the young winger’s signing last summer but Dortmund’s stubbornness in their asking price saw the deal fall through.

The German giants had to reduce their price tag this time around and the Red Devils wasted little time in securing his signature.

Old Trafford is waiting for you mate 🤜🤛 @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/b5chswZcAa — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 7, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered news on Bruno when fans were in awe of his freekick in the pre-season friendly vs Everton.

Sancho was clearly fascinated by the Portuguese magician’s goal too and the latter responded positively to his new colleague.

Fans can’t wait to see the former Dortmund man in the famous red shirt and the understanding is he’ll be in first-team training from Monday onwards.

Sancho has had plenty of rest following England’s brilliant Euros campaign that unfortunately ended poorly with the defeat to Italy in the final.

The hope is he can hit the ground running but for the time being, he will need to gain fitness first before being thrown into the starting XI.

Manchester United take on Leeds United on the 14th of August in their first match of the season and it’s likely Sancho will be on the bench at the very least.