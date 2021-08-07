Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United fans in awe of brilliant free-kick

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes left fans in awe of his magic following a brilliant free-kick vs Everton in the club’s last pre-season friendly.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a fan favourite ever since arriving in January 2020, prior to the lockdown caused by the global health crisis.

Bruno’s quick impact and talismanic performances meant United’s supporters grew to love him almost immediately.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has hardly had a dip in form as well and so his consistency has only endeared him to the fans even more.

Bruno’s free-kick taking ability is well known by now and those at Old Trafford chanted his name before he hit the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring a brilliant FK in front of 55,000 people & unsurprisingly, rival fans can’t take it. I love this guy more and more everyday. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) August 7, 2021

Bruno Fernandes might easily be the 3rd BEST Free-kick taker in the world, only behind Messi & Ronaldo. — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) August 7, 2021

Bruno Fernandes scored an outrageous free kick, and did his trademark celebration in front of 55 thousand people.

Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/zBOErjpRws — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) August 7, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has normalised this level of consistency — honestly I have no words to describe him anymore, Magnifico. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) August 7, 2021

Bruno Fernandes, that’s my midfielder. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) August 7, 2021

BRUNO FERNANDES WITH A 20 YARD PENALTY WE ARE REALLY BACKKK — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 7, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Bruno news when he was busy praising the Red Devils’ young pre-season stars in James Garner and Anthony Elanga.

Fans will be hoping the tenacious attacking midfielder will continue where he picked off last season and lead the team to trophies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s fantastic purchases this summer in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane has led to expectations rising over some silverware.

The legendary Norwegian has hinted as much as well and he will need his key man fit and firing if the team are to achieve their goals.