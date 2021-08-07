Ethan Laird loan deal from Man United to Swansea City agreed

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Swansea City for the season-long loan of Ethan Laird.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Laird is set to link back up with manager Russell Martin.

Having just taken over at Swansea, Martin was the manager of MK Dons last season where Laird experienced a successful loan having joined in January.

Previously covered on The Peoples Person’s loan watch, the young right-back excelled during his time at MK Dons and has left a lasting impression on Martin.

Speaking while still manager of MK Dons, Martin expressed his desire at keeping Laird for another season saying “if we’re able to keep him next season we’d be very happy, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Admitting it was unlikely to see the youngster return to League One, Martin has returned for Laird now with a better offer of Championship football with Swansea City.

With a manager who has heaped praise on United’s academy product including saying “we love Ethan – he has been fantastic,” Laird will have his development in good hands under Martin.

Instantly staking a starting spot at MK Dons, it is clear the trust Martin has in the 20 year old.

The same opportunity may be afforded to Laird at Swansea as their starting right wing-back, Connor Roberts, is currently out injured and is expected to miss the opening months of the season.

The youngster will be eager to stake his claim in that time, as the Welsh international Roberts is one of Swansea’s main star players and will be straight back into the side once fit.

Impressive performances before then though may see Martin look to pair Laird with Roberts on the right side upon his return, as Roberts has some experience playing a more advanced role.

Whatever specific role Martin decides upon for Laird, it is almost certain it will be an important one considering their time together at MK Dons.