Player ratings: Man United 4-0 Everton – Impressive warm-up for the Red Devils

by Red Billy
Manchester United won their final pre-season friendly of 2021/22 this afternoon, overcoming Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do, so hard to give a rating.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Some great spider tackles, but some of those positional decisions are still questionable.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Looked steady.

Harry Maguire 8 – Lovely headed goal and great pass in the first half, looking strong and confident.

Luke Shaw 8 – An assist and a good all-round performance from Luke.

Nemanja Matic 7 – An efficient performance from Matic. He was missed in the second half as the defence looked exposed and the transitions became disjointed.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Some good movement and tenacious play from Donny. Could start against Leeds.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Great goal to start the game and looked fresh and hungry. Looked more effective coming in from the right than playing as centre-forward in second half.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Scored a superb free kick and looked refreshed and back to his best.

Dan James 6 – Could not make much happen, although he did manage to draw a couple of free kicks in dangerous areas.

Anthony Martial 6 – Not an awful performance after so long out, but produced very little.

Substitutes

Diogo Dalot 9 – Made some good runs, an important interception and a good goal at the end. Staking his claim to be the right-back cover for the season with an excellent performance.

Axel Tuanzebe 7 – Looked poised and strong at the back.

Scott McTominay 6 – Did OK.

Brandon Williams 7 – A typically spirited run out from Brandon.

Fred 6 – Workmanlike, but did get an assist at the end.

Paul Pogba 6 – Didn’t do much of note.

Andreas Pereira 6 – No fireworks.

Juan Mata 7.5 – Showed some flashes of vintage Mata.

James Garner 6 – Did OK but nothing to impress.

