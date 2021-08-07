Match Report: Manchester United u23s 2 – 2 Kidderminster Harriers

Manchester United’s u23s continued their preseason with an away trip to Kidderminster Harriers following their 5-1 victory last week over Stalybridge Celtic.

The young side, captained by Dylan Levitt, were up against an experienced Kidderminster side of the National League North.

It did not take long for the United youngsters to get on the front foot though, as a driving 35 yard run from Ethan Laird kicked off an attack which led to Alvaro Fernandez squaring from the left wing to Omari Forson, who slotted home in the fifth minute.

The 17 year old Forson later turned supplier as he picked off a sloppy pass from Kidderminster in the centre of the park before slipping through Charlie McNeill down the right side.

A well placed no look low driven cross from McNeill found the path of the onrushing Shola Shoretire who side footed United into a 2-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Half time saw the introduction of Charlie Wellens, Dillon Hoogewerf, and Joe Hugill as Neil Wood tried to get the whole squad some match fitness.

The second half saw the non-league side fighting back drawing multiple saves from Czech keeper, Ondrej Mastny.

Banging at the door, a dangerous cross in from the left by Kidderminster left Fernandez scrabbling towards his own goal and forcing a misjudged header into his own net.

Holding on to their hard fought lead, a bitter blow came in the dying minutes of the match as Kidderminster’s Sam Austin hit a wonder strike half volley from 20 yards, leaving substitute keeper Dermot Mee no chance.

The final whistle blew moments later, with the final score a 2-2 draw.

Despite only walking away with the draw, manager Neil Wood was left happy with his side’s efforts saying “it’s capped off the pre-season very well.”

The match saw the return of long term injury absentees D’Mani Mellor and Mateo Mejia as well as a surprise inclusion in Joseph Oluwu.

Recently released from Arsenal’s u23s, Oluwu is a centre-back currently on trial with the club and is hoping to fill the gap left in the squad by Will Fish and Di’Shon Bernard’s loan moves.

United Line-up: Mastny (Mee, 80); Laird (Wellens, 46), Olowu (Iqbal, 57), Hardley, Fernandez; Levitt (c) (Savage, 66), Galbraith (Svidersky, 66); Shoretire (Meija, 68), Hannibal (Mellor, 68), Forson (Hoogewerf, 46); McNeill (Hugill, 46).

