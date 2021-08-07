Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uses Erling Haaland chase to improve Man United transfer approach

In conducting their main transfer business quickly and with a minimum of fuss, Manchester United have put themselves in a strong position ahead of the new season.

It’s been a welcome change from the near constant speculation and frenzied late window activity that seemed to typify previous summers.

The Athletic reports that the change in approach is just one of the areas that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally looked to change during his tenure at the club.

The Norwegian is said to have kept a public lid on his transfer frustrations, although, “he pushes hard behind closed doors.”

He is said to have been so dissatisfied with the club’s transfer activities that he launched an internal inquest in the immediate aftermath of the summer 2020 window.

It is claimed that, “He wanted to know if potential signings could have been flagged earlier or whether deals instead fell at the negotiation stage, so that possible new principles could be explored.”

The United boss was so determined to get to the root of the problem that, “agents have told…of United placing calls to retrace historic pursuits.”

It is believed that special focus was given to the club’s failure to land Erling Haaland, a player the then-Molde manager Solskjaer recommended to the club for a fee in the region of just £5m.

The internal review has shone a light upon the club’s scouting and negotiation facilities, with a view to pinpointing and upgrading any failing processes.

It’s the kind of root and branch overhaul that already seems to be reaping positive results for the Old Trafford club.

And changes are ongoing, with football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher tasked with ensuring the process works as smoothly as possible.

Fletcher and Murtough are said to have already made a positive impact on the transfer front, with a presentation to Rapahel Varane having been well-received by the Frenchman.

And Solskjaer himself is said to know the value of making a positive impression on possible signings, as evidenced by his ongoing friendship with long-term target Haaland.

It’s the kind of personal touch that went a long way towards retaining Edinson Cavani‘s services for another season and smoothed the seemingly fractured relations with Paul Pogba.

There’s little doubt that the United manager has had a big impact since he’s been at the wheel. It’s to be hoped that United fans are on the cusp of seeing a return for the hard work, dedication and vision that has gone into turning the ailing club around.

It would be richly deserved.