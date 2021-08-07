Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi deal will end Paul Pogba interest

Lionel Messi’s sensational switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain will have an immediate knock-on effect on Manchester United in regard to Paul Pogba’s future.

Messi has been released by Barcelona after their financial crisis meant that the club felt it could not afford to give him a new contract and PSG appear to have pounced immediately, offering him a two or three year deal, according to different reports.

And according to ESPN, if the deal is secured, it will immediately end the French giants’ pursuit of Pogba this summer.

‘Messi’s arrival in Ligue 1 would … mean PSG end their interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Pogba, meaning he would run down his contract at Old Trafford before becoming a free agent next summer,’ the outlet claims.

ESPN also reports that Messi’s arrival could persuade Kylian Mbappe to remain in Paris, ending Real Madrid’s hopes of signing him.

That, too, would mitigate against PSG also going for Pogba, although it might open a chink of light on the opportunity for him to join Real.

If Mbappe’s services cannot be secured at the Bernabeu, los Blancos could well be in the market for another galactico and with Erling Haaland looking untouchable this summer, Pogba may be back near the top of the Spanish transfer wish list. But that is a long shot.

Some would argue that PSG’s interest in Pogba was moot anyway as rumours persisted that he was not interested in joining the French outfit.

Pogba is thought to want to play at the highest level and also comes from a Marseille-supporting family.

With the French league starting to look more like a one-horse race and the Spanish league in disarray due to Barcelona’s implosion, the Premier League, right now, would appear to be the strongest league in the world by some margin.

This could encourage the ambitious Pogba to see his future at United after all and tempt him to sign the new contract offer that is on the table.

The most likely scenario remains that the Frenchman will start the season at Old Trafford and his ultimate destination will only become clearer once the football world settles down from its current chaos.